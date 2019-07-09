THE PLAYBOOK FOR THE MODERN MAN, SIGN UP NOW

14 Toiletry Bag Brands That Will Actually Elevate Your Travel Style

Hold your most valuable possessions in style.

Toiletry Bag Brands

The humble toiletry bag is no longer a hidden part of the male wardrobe. You can thank the NBA stars for that who have turned the once-purely-functional little carry bag into a bonafide style statement. The real question is: why?

Rise Of The Dopp Kit & Toiletry Bag

Whether you call it a toiletry bag, a shaving kit or a dopp kit, these small bags dedicated to your manly possessions have begun to catch on in recent years thanks to the downsizing of electronic devices and slimming down of wallets. This movement has all but relinquished the need for cumbersome messenger bags when something like a man clutch with a built-in handle will suffice. It’s also the same reason why things like fanny packs are also popular with guys these days.

What To Put In Toiletry Bags & Dopp Kits

Tradition dictates that toiletry bags are a man’s central location for grooming essentials like shavers, creams, hair products, toothbrushes and any other essentials you may use to polish up abroad. These days men are foregoing that definition and throwing in their non-essential grooming items like keys, phones and wallets instead. The choice is essentially yours, but we suggest you don’t mix the two categories unless you want hair gel in your wallet.

What To Look For In Toiletry Bags & Dopp Kits

They might not be seen as much as a regular bag but make no mistake there’s an art in picking the right one. Our advice is to always choose the lean, durable and compact toiletry bags. Given they’re going to accompany you on your greatest adventures, it’s important to buy quality toiletry bags wherever possible. That’s not to say the cheaper ones need to be ruled out. If they look good and you’re just using them as a casual day dopp kit to get around town, the non-leather fabric or polyester ones are just fine. If you intend to make them a part of your outfit, go for the higher-end ones which present as well as they function.

Speaking of function, look for toiletry bags with internal compartments which makes finding your possessions easier. The last thing you’ll want is your keyring grinding up against your $1,000 phone. Also pay attention to the zipper quality. If it isn’t smooth and feels cheap then forgo it. A broken toiletry bag is the last thing you need to worry about when travelling.

Understood? Now pick your poison from our fine selection below.

Mystery Ranch Zoid Bag - 1.5L
Mystery Ranch Zoid Bag – 1.5L $13
Lucky Rain Hanging Travel Toiletry Bag
Lucky Rain Hanging Travel Toiletry Bag $14
Topo Designs Dopp Kit
Topo Designs Dopp Kit $34
Peak Design Wash Pouch
Peak Design Wash Pouch $60
Standard Issue Leather Dopp Kit
Standard Issue Leather Dopp Kit $68
Old Enfield Supply Co. Heritage Dopp Kit
Old Enfield Supply Co. Heritage Dopp Kit $75
Ron Dorff Black Toiletry Bag
Ron Dorff Black Toiletry Bag $90
Escuyer Black Large Travel Case
Escuyer Black Large Travel Case $168
Lundi Cognac Gina Toiletry Bag
Lundi Cognac Gina Toiletry Bag $170
Mismo Moonlight Blue/Black M/S Double Dopp Kit
Mismo Moonlight Blue/Black M/S Double Dopp Kit $210
WANT Les Essentiels Black Nylon Black Kenyatta Dopp Kit
WANT Les Essentiels Black Nylon Black Kenyatta Dopp Kit $255
Troubadour Black Leather Wash Bag
Troubadour Black Leather Wash Bag $415
Bamford Grooming Department Grained and Perforated Leather Wash Bag
Bamford Grooming Department Grained and Perforated Leather Wash Bag $655
Patricks Quilted Leather Wash Bag
Patricks Quilted Leather Wash Bag $712

