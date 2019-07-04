Breitling Unveils A Limited Edition Watch Dedicated To Surf & Motorbikes

Breitling have long been recognised for their flight-inspired timepieces but every year at the Wheels and Waves Festival in Biarritz, the Swiss watchmaker is given a rare chance to flex its other design influences, namely from the motorcycling and surfing worlds.

During this year’s event the Swiss watchmaker took the opportunity to launch not one but two Premier special edition timepieces in 18K red gold and stainless steel. The former has been given a limited release of just 100 pieces worldwide whilst the stainless steel variant will only have a 500 piece run. Setting apart the duo from the standard Premier model is an engraved plate bearing the ‘Breitling Special’ inscription on the side of the case. Other unique additions includes an anthracite dial with golden hour markers, hour and minute hands, and a red central seconds hand. The dial features a black tachymeter scale on a white inner bezel, with a red tachymeter inscription.

The COSC-certified chronometers also have contrasting black sub-dials as a indication that they are powered by Breitling’s flagship Manufacture Caliber 01, an in-house mechanical movement which affords up to 70 hours of power reserve and can be viewed through the transparent caseback. Both versions are finished off with a brown nubuck leather strap which evokes the leisurely vibes of surfing and riding.

Breitling CEO Georges Kern spoke of Premier Wheels and Waves Limited Edition watch as a perfect pairing to the resort festival.

“With this chronograph, we have created a very special version of our Premier, which is Breitling’s most elegant watch family. At the same time, they reflect the things we love about Wheels and Waves: the energy, the lifestyle and the coolness.”

Peruse the gallery to see what the latest watch offering from Breitling is all about.

Read Next