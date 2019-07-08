We Travelled 16,000km To Europe’s Coolest Classic Motorcycle & Surfing Festival

Most will not have heard of the small seaside town Biarritz tucked away in the south-west corner of France. Close to the border of Spain on the Basque coast, Biarritz is somewhat of a European surfing mecca known for its large Atlantic swells which roll in during autumn and winter.

During the summer months, however, Biarritz becomes a playground for French holiday makers escaping the city. Just a one hour flight from Paris, Biarritz is a low key town far away from the flashy glamour of St Tropez and the French Riviera.

It’s because of this relaxed vibe that it was chosen as the home of one of Europe’s coolest events: Wheels & Waves. Now in its eighth year of operation, Wheels & Waves is four days of classic motorcycle, surfing and skateboarding madness. Thousands of enthusiasts from all over Europe (and the world) descend on Biarritz to watch and participate in its many competitions and events.