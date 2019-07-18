One Of The Most Stylish Weekender Bags You’ll Ever Find Is Now Under $100

I’m sure you can all agree that slinging a weekender bag into the boot of your car and heading off on an adventure is one of life’s great pleasures. It is the start of your journey and one that is only complete once that same bag is tossed into the bottom of your cupboard upon return.

Not only is your weekender bag itself central to the experience of a short weekend away, but it also carries all of the things you might need and probably a lot of stuff you’d want to take away to your destination of choice. Safe to say that a stylish, good quality weekender bag is an essential for all men.

Picking this essential is no easy task. The task is even harder when you’re on a budget of $100 and under. Well, if you are, look no further than this, the Twill Weekender from Everlane.

Made from a 100% water-resistant non-slub cotton twill exterior, this is a weekender that won’t fall apart any time soon. There’s also a nice military touch in the leather straps and gunmetal feet.