This $85 Citizen Military Watch Is Bulletproof & Doesn’t Require Batteries

This rugged and good looking timepiece punches above its weight in terms of aesthetics thanks to a black dial with contrasting white Arabic numerals alongside a 60-second scale on the outer dial. Aircraft gauge-inspired luminous hands alongside a red seconds hand certainly adds to the whole military feel without the big price tag. There’s even a day/date function to add to the design but that’s not even the best part. Citizen’s Eco-Drive technology is built-in meaning the watch is powered solely by light in any form and will never need a battery.

If that’s still not enough to convince you, just take a look at that sweet woven green nylon strap which pairs beautifully with the 37mm stainless steel case. A 100m water resistance rating means it’s up to proper diving standards. A perfect combination to a military field jacket, if you ask us.

This one’s guaranteed to be a winner so you better move fast or we’ll hog it for ourselves. And don’t forget, if you sign up to Jomashop you’ll also get $20 off your first purchase. That makes this a $65 military watch that will outlast your biggest adventures.

Shop The Citizen Military Watch $85

Read Next