Australian Commando Shows You How To Build Insane Core Strength With Just Your Bodyweight

They’re called the ‘Triplets’ and they’re anything but cute. Australian Special Forces commando Scott Evennett has made a name for himself in the fitness scene since stepping down from active service and today he’s showing you how to build insane core strength with just your bodyweight and a few bars.
It may sound near-impossible for the average gym junkie but if you’re up for the challenge then this is it. In a recent Instagram post Evennett explains how this particular exercise is set up strategically to make each movement harder by accelerating the targeted threshold.
“Things like pull-ups and toes-to-bar are so much more difficult when you’re out of oxygen.”
Here’s what you need to know to start your 15 rounds of pain and reward.
The ‘Cheeky Triplets’ consist of 3 sets of 3 exercises. The goal is to do 5 rounds of each Cheeky Triple but you can start with 3 rounds if you’re a beginner.
Cheeky Triplets – Part 1
- 5 x muscle ups, hang onto bar after last muscle up
- Roll forward into 10 x toes-to-bar to ensure you don’t give the core time to rest
- Walk over to an open space and that’s your rest time
- Go straight into lizard crawling as low as you can from one side of the room to the other
- Repeat this 5 times (3 if you’re a beginner)
Cheeky Triplets – Part 2
- 10 x pull ups, hang onto bar
- 10 x knees-to-elbows on bar
- Walk over to an open space and that’s your rest time
- Go straight into lizard crawling as low as you can from one side of the room to the other
- Repeat this 5 times (3 if you’re a beginner)
Cheeky Triplets – Part 3
- 20 x dips on the dip bar, stay on the dip bar
- Go straight into 10 x leg raises
- Walk over to an open space and that’s your rest time
- Go straight into lizard crawling as low as you can from one side of the room to the other
- Repeat this 5 times (3 if you’re a beginner)
The great thing about this insane test of your core is that you can choose between different Cheeky Triplets if your body’s not up for muscle-ups yet. Once you build enough strength and agility it’s a simple case easing into all of the movements.