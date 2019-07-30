This Could Be The Coolest Vintage Luggage Brand Your Travels Will Ever See

Inspired by California skateboard culture and the bohemians of 1970s Venice Beach, Floyd has created a range of smooth, durable and colourful travel cases that puts spirit, style and character into travelling.

They don’t just look good though. With twenty years experience in high-end luggage production, Floyd trolleys are made from premium hard-shell polycarbonate alongside modern versions of the iconic red polyurethane wheels that made skateboarding so big in the seventies. Now, the wheels lend the trolleys a bold stance and promise a remarkably smooth, soft and silent ride. The cases are manufactured in China but under the company’s strictest quality control. The factory itself boasts years in the suitcase-making business and also produces them for other international brands.

Travellers of all types are catered to with three sizes available in the luggage.

Just don’t try to grind the airport railing with one at the risk of attracting the attention of federal police.

Shop The Floyd Rolling Luggage AU$590 – AU$750