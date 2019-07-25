These $132 Handcrafted Men’s Loafers Will Effortlessly Sharpen Up Your Wardrobe

The bari, classic fringed moccasin and tassels with stitched sole made with sewn intercarnes are all products of Diplomatic’s Spanish footwear master craftsmen as opposed to mass producing machines. They also come in three exceptional colours and finishes like marino suede, brown suede and brown leather.

The only question remains: How do you wear loafers and what do you wear them with?

When it comes to loafer pairings men are spoilt for choice. The general consensus is that loafers can be worn with everything from jeans (fitted please) to chinos to shorts. For a more formal look loafers can even be paired with blazers, suits and tuxedos.

What you shouldn’t wear loafers is winter wear. Given that loafers are the footwear symbol of summer, pairing one to a down jacket could look a bit contradicting.

Beyond that, these are the loafers every man needs to sharpen up their wardrobe. Simple yet versatile, the men’s loafer is the dark horse of men’s style.

