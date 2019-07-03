Jake Gyllenhaal’s Hybrid Blazer Is Something You’ve Never Seen Before

Jake Gyllenhall and Tom Holland have been scoring wardrobe home runs all week thanks to the premiere of ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’. For his latest outing Gyllenhaal tried something truly interesting with his outfit: a hybrid blazer zip-up jacket.

A closer look at the black blazer by Haider Ackermann with standard lapels reveals a geometric patterned section which is actually cuffed more like a casual jacket, making it one of the most interesting menswear pieces we’ve seen this year. It seemingly takes two staples of the smart casual wardrobe and fuses it together, a technique which certainly wouldn’t work for say…a chino-denim hybrid.

Here’s a closer look at the blazer-jacket from the side which shows how it’s cut. It almost looks like the bottom section of a cardigan and played nicely with Gyllenhaal’s black crew neck tee, trousers and leather boots.

Gyllenhall’s watch duties meanwhile was nicely handled with the classic Santos de Cartier which we talked about recently. Unlike Holland who switched up his Cartier watch for a Patek Philippe this week, the Santos de Cartier has been accompanying Gyllenhaal on the global tour. You can even see it in action below in a skit the 38-year-old actor posted on his Instagram.

We’ll be keeping an eye out for more striking looks from this heroic duo.

