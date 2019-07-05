These $68 Men’s Black Jeans Are Secretly Worth A Lot More

It would be easy to write of a $68 pair of jeans as too cheap to be any good, but what if we told you they were actually worth $155? Now you’re listening as a markdown like that is definitely a worthy investment. Here’s how you can get a pair of $155 jeans for only $68.

Everlane is an ethical clothing manufacturer and as with any other brand there are costs involved in making their products which include materials, labour, transport duties and taxes.

In order to make the business viable, Everlane then needs to charge a price above this to make a profit. Unlike most brands however, Everlane charges a much lower profit margin, making high quality products more affordable and accessible to customers. Cheap jeans for the masses? You got it.

These black jeans cost Everlane $31 from production to you and they make $37 profit on top of that for each pair sold whereas other brands would be making a staggering $124. Whilst this might seem ludicrous to some, Everlane just wants to provide ethically made, high quality products for less. In other words, you’re the real winner here. Not a fan of denim? Check out the most stylish cheap chinos instead.