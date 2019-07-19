We Can’t Get Enough Of This $95 Men’s Belt That Comes In 8 Cool Colours

Ah, the leather belt. It’s one of the most underrated and crucial items in the menswear space and yet many of us still find it impossible to find the right one…or really bother to wear one. That changes today. Aurelien are offering one of their most stylish and affordable suede belts via Bombinate and it comes in eight sharp colours to suit any personal style.
The belt itself features a removable chrome buckle and is precision cut in suede to make it easy to match any coloured loafer, suede boots or driving shoe of your choice. Fitment meanwhile is true to size meaning the average Joe shouldn’t face any issues of punching extra holes. Quite simply, it’s the perfect companion to a sharp casual outfit consisting of your favourite jeans or chinos. Get your waist on it.
Shop The Aurelien Suede Belt $95