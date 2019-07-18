A Look At The Only Luxury Writing Instrument Inspired By Space Exploration

This feature has been produced in partnership with Montblanc
There is no other journey quite like an adventure into space. The sensation of weightlessness may be replicated, but the singular act of turning around for a gaze at our blue planet amongst the stars and darkness is inimitable.
It is a rare opportunity which only a handful of the world’s men and women get to embark on and retired American astronaut Leroy Chiao is one of the lucky few. Decades on and Chiao has accomplished a collective 229 days in space across four successful missions; one of those as a commander of the International Space Station.
Montblanc, the maker of the world’s finest writing instruments, has partnered with Chiao to capture the essence of space travel and the moment of awe when a space traveller gazes back at Earth from space. It is from this lofty milestone that Montblanc’s latest StarWalker collection was born, a series of writing tools that evoke innovation, engineering prowess and modernity.
Capturing The Montblanc Message Of Reconnecting To The World
There’s a common thought amongst astronauts who get the rare opportunity to stare back at the Earth from space. More than just a visual novelty, it challenges them to reconnect with our planet and appreciate its true beauty, whilst conjuring memories of what they miss most about home as they float by 400km overhead.
For astronauts before and after Chiao, the voyage into witnessing the Earth’s blue aura also reinforces the need to cherish our home – a special message which Montblanc took and transformed into one of the finest instruments of art and writing.
Created by the idea that we should all take the time to reconnect with the world.
Creating The StarWalker Writing Instrument
Montblanc’s latest writing instrument collection, StarWalker, was created by the idea that we should all take the time to reconnect with the world. To capture this spirit of exploration they’ve employed a host of precious materials which will elevate any writing experience. Black resin is used in the main body to represent the vast expanse of space whilst a translucent dome set beneath the signature Montblanc star emblem on the cap mimics the blue Earth rising over the lunar horizon from the moon’s perspective.
The captivating model collection consists of three distinct editions. Precious black resin can be found adorning one StarWalker instrument which features contrasting metal fittings. The second comes in a black resin barrel paired to a metal cap. The third instrument comes in a striking all metal body. Owners are further spoilt for choice with the StarWalker models coming in fountain, ballpoint and fineliner internals.
StarWalker Precious Resin Fountain Pen
The StarWalker Precious Resin comes with platinum-coated fittings and a black precious resin barrel and cap. The fountain pen is hand-crafted with a rhodium-coated Au585 /14 K gold nib.
StarWalker Doué Fineliner
The StarWalker Doué comes with a platinum-coated cap and fittings and a black precious resin barrel.
StarWalker Metal Ballpoint Pen
The StarWalker Metal comes with a platinum-coated barrel and fittings in a ballpoint pen. This is accompanied with a platinum-coated clip with embossed Montblanc brand name and individual serial number.