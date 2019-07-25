How This Unlikely OMEGA Watch Became The First To Ever Reach The Moon

First arriving on the scene in 1957, the Speedmaster was never designed to be a space travelling timepiece. Quite the contrary, it was a sports chronograph tasked with strengthening the Swiss watchmaker’s position as the official timekeeper of the Olympic Games. It was a task which led to the conception of the Speedmaster’s signature tachymeter, the first to ever be featured on a watch bezel.

Fast forward to 1962 and the tool watch had caught the attention of NASA astronauts Wally Schirra and Gordon Cooper. The duo were some of America’s first astronauts and on their voyage on Mercury 9 they wore their own personal OMEGA Speedmaster CK2998 timepieces – private pieces which had no connection between NASA at the time. Over the years the astronauts would voice their desire to have an official timepiece dedicated to space missions and NASA listened, citing the potential dangers of using personal watches on these flights into unchartered territory.

Two years later and NASA had officially realised the need for a certified space watch for their astronauts. James H. Ragan who was a young NASA engineer was tasked with procuring the perfect watch and it was here that he approached a handful of local Swiss watchmaker suppliers. OMEGA was one of them.