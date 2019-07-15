Panerai Debuts Their Thinnest Automatic Movement Ever In The Latest Radiomir Watches

There’s something special about a monochromatic timepiece which bears the iconic lines of a design which dates back to the 1940s naval era. Panerai have delivered exactly that over the decades and today their latest iteration of the Radiomir model has arrived in four brand new expressions in striking matte green.

The colour is a nod to the military special forces with its camo green hue that’s intended to blend in with surroundings. Whilst the tactical demands of the watch are no longer required in the civilian world, the core design of the ‘pillow case’ remains and this is imagined across three models featuring a 45mm AISI 316L steel case construction and a single Radiomir model equipped with a 48mm black sandblasted ceramic case.

Movements as always are in-house affairs with varying functions across each Radiomir.

Radiomir 45mm (PAM00995)

Case: 45mm AISI 316L polished steel

Movement: Automatic mechanical P.4000 Calibre

Functions: Hours, minutes, small seconds

Dial: Matte military green with numerals and markers in beige with Super-LumiNova coating

Power Reserve: 3 days

Water Resistance: 100m

Strap: “Ponte Vecchio” calf leather in dark brown with

beige sewing

Radiomir GMT 45mm (PAM00998)

Case: 45mm AISI 316L polished steel

Movement: Automatic mechanical P.4001 Calibre

Functions: Hours, minutes, small seconds, date, GMT, 24h dial with am/pm indication, power reserve indicator on the back, seconds reset

Dial: Matte military green with numerals and markers in beige with Super-LumiNova coating,

small seconds and 24h indicator with am/pm indication at 9 o’clock, date at 3 o’clock

Power Reserve: 3 days

Water Resistance: 100m

Strap: “Assolutamente” suede calf leather, light brown with beige sewing

Radiomir GMT Power Reserve (PAM00999)

Case: 45mm AISI 316L polished steel

Movement: Automatic mechanical P.4002 Calibre

Functions: Hours, minutes, small seconds, date, GMT, 24h dial with am/pm indication, power reserve indicator on the dial, seconds reset

Dial: Matte military green with numerals and markers in beige with Super-LumiNova coating,

small seconds and 24h indicator with am/pm indication at 9 o’clock, date at 3 o’clock

Power Reserve: 3 days

Water Resistance: 100m

Strap: “Ponte Vecchio” calf leather, dark brown with beige sewing

Radiomir 48mm PAM00997

Case: 48mm sandblasted matte black ceramic

Movement: Hand-wound mechanical, P.3000 Calibre

Functions: Hours, minutes, small seconds

Dial: Matte military green with numerals and markers in beige with Super-LumiNova coating

Power Reserve: 3 days

Water Resistance: 100m

Strap: “Ponte Vecchio” calf leather, black with beige sewing

