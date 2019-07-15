Panerai Debuts Their Thinnest Automatic Movement Ever In The Latest Radiomir Watches

There’s something special about a monochromatic timepiece which bears the iconic lines of a design which dates back to the 1940s naval era. Panerai have delivered exactly that over the decades and today their latest iteration of the Radiomir model has arrived in four brand new expressions in striking matte green.
The colour is a nod to the military special forces with its camo green hue that’s intended to blend in with surroundings. Whilst the tactical demands of the watch are no longer required in the civilian world, the core design of the ‘pillow case’ remains and this is imagined across three models featuring a 45mm AISI 316L steel case construction and a single Radiomir model equipped with a 48mm black sandblasted ceramic case.
Movements as always are in-house affairs with varying functions across each Radiomir.
Radiomir 45mm (PAM00995)
Case: 45mm AISI 316L polished steel
Movement: Automatic mechanical P.4000 Calibre
Functions: Hours, minutes, small seconds
Dial: Matte military green with numerals and markers in beige with Super-LumiNova coating
Power Reserve: 3 days
Water Resistance: 100m
Strap: “Ponte Vecchio” calf leather in dark brown with
beige sewing
Radiomir GMT 45mm (PAM00998)
Case: 45mm AISI 316L polished steel
Movement: Automatic mechanical P.4001 Calibre
Functions: Hours, minutes, small seconds, date, GMT, 24h dial with am/pm indication, power reserve indicator on the back, seconds reset
Dial: Matte military green with numerals and markers in beige with Super-LumiNova coating,
small seconds and 24h indicator with am/pm indication at 9 o’clock, date at 3 o’clock
Power Reserve: 3 days
Water Resistance: 100m
Strap: “Assolutamente” suede calf leather, light brown with beige sewing
Radiomir GMT Power Reserve (PAM00999)
Case: 45mm AISI 316L polished steel
Movement: Automatic mechanical P.4002 Calibre
Functions: Hours, minutes, small seconds, date, GMT, 24h dial with am/pm indication, power reserve indicator on the dial, seconds reset
Dial: Matte military green with numerals and markers in beige with Super-LumiNova coating,
small seconds and 24h indicator with am/pm indication at 9 o’clock, date at 3 o’clock
Power Reserve: 3 days
Water Resistance: 100m
Strap: “Ponte Vecchio” calf leather, dark brown with beige sewing
Radiomir 48mm PAM00997
Case: 48mm sandblasted matte black ceramic
Movement: Hand-wound mechanical, P.3000 Calibre
Functions: Hours, minutes, small seconds
Dial: Matte military green with numerals and markers in beige with Super-LumiNova coating
Power Reserve: 3 days
Water Resistance: 100m
Strap: “Ponte Vecchio” calf leather, black with beige sewing