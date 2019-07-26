People With Crooked Teeth Don’t Get As Far In Business, But There’s A $85 Solution

They say that looks aren’t everything in life but when it comes to first impressions, your crooked teeth could be the reason you didn’t get that job.
Don’t believe us? A past American study confirmed that people with straight teeth are often perceived as more successful, smarter and recipients of more dates. Ouch. More specifically the study claims that “even the alignment of teeth is a catalyst for assumptions regarding success, popularity, intelligence, and general health”.
Whether we like it or not, people will often judge us by our appearance so finding a solution is the next logical step. The answer lies in creating the perfect smile and the perfect smile no longer needs to break the bank.
Your choices have been rather limited in the past. Get expensive braces or continue to look like that smiley vampire guy on Tinder. Now a third and very affordable option thanks to SmileDirectClub. We’re talking about clear aligners custom made for your teeth to wear to keep those pearly whites in line for good.
So how do they work exactly? SmileDirectClub is an American company which can straighten and brighten most smiles gently, remotely, and in an average of 6 months for quick, clear confidence.
They achieve this by using 3D imaging to map out the exact shape of your teeth before they create the clear aligners. Members can either book in a 3D image in the SmileShop or get an at-home kit sent to you. A licensed dentist or orthodontist will review your smile plan and guide your new smile remotely from beginning to end.
Once you’re cleared for aligners, SmileDirectClub will send over your clear aligners along with premium whitening for US$1,895 or a US$250 down payment and US$85 a month for 24 monthly payments. No credit checks. No forms to fill out.
Those keen will also be glad to know that SmileDirectClub don’t just service the United States – they also offer their services to Canada and Australia. In other words your next greatest smile is only a click and US$85 away.
Shop The SmileDirectClub Aligners $85/month