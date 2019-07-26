People With Crooked Teeth Don’t Get As Far In Business, But There’s A $85 Solution

They say that looks aren’t everything in life but when it comes to first impressions, your crooked teeth could be the reason you didn’t get that job.

Don’t believe us? A past American study confirmed that people with straight teeth are often perceived as more successful, smarter and recipients of more dates. Ouch. More specifically the study claims that “even the alignment of teeth is a catalyst for assumptions regarding success, popularity, intelligence, and general health”.

Whether we like it or not, people will often judge us by our appearance so finding a solution is the next logical step. The answer lies in creating the perfect smile and the perfect smile no longer needs to break the bank.

Your choices have been rather limited in the past. Get expensive braces or continue to look like that smiley vampire guy on Tinder. Now a third and very affordable option thanks to SmileDirectClub. We’re talking about clear aligners custom made for your teeth to wear to keep those pearly whites in line for good.