Robert Downey Jr.’s Latest Sighting Is Proof He’s Retired From Iron Man For Good

He is Iron Man. He was Iron Man. And now you can call him ‘Dad’ if the lax nature of this 54-year-old actor’s latest sighting is anything to go by.

Robert Downey Jr. was spotted in New York this week wearing one of his most casual outfits at a film event. Looking super relaxed, Downey Jr. hit peak dad status with nothing but a plain navy t-shirt, a tracksuit jacket tied around his shoulders, a trucker cap, a serious pair of bootcut jeans that appear to have come straight from 2003 and a pair of casual suede blue sneakers. Topping it all off? A weathered Louis Vuitton man bag (“it’s a satchel!”) which definitely hailed from a time before Virgil Abloh’s reign. Ultimate dad status: Unlocked.

No doubt everyone loves Downey Jr. for his talents and it’s good to see him finally ditching the Tony Stark power suit (below), flashy cars and even sidekick J.A.R.V.I.S for a daggy sweater cape. He did however retain one style cue from his iconic character – those tinted shades that have followed him throughout the MCU and look to do so into the future.

Enjoy retirement, Mr. Stark.

