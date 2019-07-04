You Can Now Score 55% Off Seiko’s Most Versatile Automatic Watch

Whether it’s simply telling the time or adding polish to your look, a good watch needs to perform a plethora of functions for different people. Seiko is one watchmaker that has stepped up to the game of daily wearability with the Seiko 5, a watch model that comes in literally hundred of different guises. Some are designed to look great on a night out whilst others will time a dive. The Seiko 5 is essentially designed to meet every function their owners demand.

Seiko has been producing watches in Japan since 1881, making it one of the oldest and most respected names in the game. Their watches have donned the wrists of saturation divers, celebrities and everyday men alike. Unlike most watch brands, Seiko seems to be able to combine great styling, quality manufacturing and affordability within their watches, a rare combination to say the least. Not a Seiko fan? Check out our pick of the ten freshest watches under $500.