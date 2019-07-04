You Can Now Score 55% Off Seiko’s Most Versatile Automatic Watch

Whether it’s simply telling the time or adding polish to your look, a good watch needs to perform a plethora of functions for different people. Seiko is one watchmaker that has stepped up to the game of daily wearability with the Seiko 5, a watch model that comes in literally hundred of different guises. Some are designed to look great on a night out whilst others will time a dive. The Seiko 5 is essentially designed to meet every function their owners demand.
Seiko has been producing watches in Japan since 1881, making it one of the oldest and most respected names in the game. Their watches have donned the wrists of saturation divers, celebrities and everyday men alike. Unlike most watch brands, Seiko seems to be able to combine great styling, quality manufacturing and affordability within their watches, a rare combination to say the least. Not a Seiko fan? Check out our pick of the ten freshest watches under $500.
This Seiko 5, or more specifically the SRPB91K1 you see before you, offers a stainless steel case and strap, a 24 jewel automatic movement, a rotating dive bezel, luminous hands and a 100m water resistance rating, which is all combined in a sharp 44mm case design. For a mere $145 this watch can potentially be all things to all people who need a watch to work without a worry – quite a tall order.
As a bonus it will even look sharp with a suit and tie, but can also be dressed down with a t-shirt and jeans without losing its robust and functional characteristics.
