This $240 Diver’s Watch Is The Most Affordable Alternative To The Rolex GMT-Master II ‘Pepsi’

Seiko have made it easy to customise the SKX to mimic your favourite diver’s watch via an optional colour bezel for an additional $8 on checkout. Simply choose your bezel colour, add $8 to the $240 and you have a personalised diver’s watch which looks as cool as it functions. There are 12 optional bezel inserts to choose from but we have a feeling the ‘Pepsi’ colourway of blue and red will be the most popular.

Beyond that the watch is fitted with a caliber 7S26 automatic movement which boasts a 40-hour power reserve. It doesn’t offer hacking seconds and cannot be hand-wound, though it does offer a quick-set day/date feature — simply turn the protected crown, at 4 o’clock, in either direction to set the day-and-date window, which is positioned at 3 o’clock. Also worth noting are the Hardlex crystal, the syringe-style hour hand, and arrow-style minute hand.

If this sounds like your kind of steal, then you better move fast because it’s only on sale for the next 3 days from DROP. Those who are keen will need to register to see the price and buy the watch. Don’t worry, it’s a simple step which just requires buyers to create a username. Beyond that you’re not obligated to do anything else.

Our advice? Get on this one before it sells out.

