This $240 Diver’s Watch Is The Most Affordable Alternative To The Rolex GMT-Master II ‘Pepsi’

Let’s be realistic for a moment. Not everyone can afford to join an endless queue before dropping $30,000 on a Rolex GMT-Master II ‘Pepsi’ timepiece. For those who can, you have our respect. For those who can’t, you have our respect and the Seiko Core Diver SKX Automatic, a true diver’s watch which gets away with looking very similar to the Rolex variant at 0.8% of the luxury watch’s price tag.
That’s right, the Seiko SKX diver’s watch is a classic in the affordable watch realm and it’s now on sale from $450 to just $240. The stand out features of the SKX includes a dial with large lumed hands and hour markers which makes for perfect legibility on land or under the sea. The 42mm stainless steel case is good for 200m of water resistance, but the bezel itself is where the real fun begins.
Seiko have made it easy to customise the SKX to mimic your favourite diver’s watch via an optional colour bezel for an additional $8 on checkout. Simply choose your bezel colour, add $8 to the $240 and you have a personalised diver’s watch which looks as cool as it functions. There are 12 optional bezel inserts to choose from but we have a feeling the ‘Pepsi’ colourway of blue and red will be the most popular.
Beyond that the watch is fitted with a caliber 7S26 automatic movement which boasts a 40-hour power reserve. It doesn’t offer hacking seconds and cannot be hand-wound, though it does offer a quick-set day/date feature — simply turn the protected crown, at 4 o’clock, in either direction to set the day-and-date window, which is positioned at 3 o’clock. Also worth noting are the Hardlex crystal, the syringe-style hour hand, and arrow-style minute hand.
If this sounds like your kind of steal, then you better move fast because it’s only on sale for the next 3 days from DROP. Those who are keen will need to register to see the price and buy the watch. Don’t worry, it’s a simple step which just requires buyers to create a username. Beyond that you’re not obligated to do anything else.
Our advice? Get on this one before it sells out.
