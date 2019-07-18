Seth Rogen’s Slick Suit Combo Is The Smart Casual Move You Need To Steal

The daggy dude days of Seth Rogen’s ‘Pineapple Express’ are over and today he’s here to show you his sharpest smart casual moves. Whilst the comedic actor may still be Seth Rogen with that signature chuckle, the man has seriously stepped it up in the wardrobe department since working on the ‘Long Shot’ alongside Charlize Theron. Proof?

A very cool suit and sneaker combo on-route to Jimmy Kimmel in Los Angeles earlier this week. The 37-year-old nailed it in a pared back double breasted suit in grey and navy check. This was paired with a simple blue crew neck t-shirt (fitted) and a pair of blue sneakers in the form of the Nike Cortez. The clear framed transition sunglasses gave the entire look all the polish it deserved. Insanely simple to put together and sharp as hell.

When it came time to switch out of the suit, Rogen gave nod to his roots by replacing the blazer and tee with a bold print Hawaiian shirt with allover pineapple print and sweatpants. He even made that look cool and it’s proof that men don’t need much to sharpen their personal style. A lesson today taught by one of the most unlikely purveyors of menswear in Hollywood.

