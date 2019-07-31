Simon Pegg Casually Out-Dressed Leonardo DiCaprio At The ‘Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood’ Premiere

He’s not even in the film but at the London premiere of Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood’, British actor Simon Pegg managed to casually out dress the leading men – Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, no less.

Dressed in a navy marle-specked three-piece suit, Pegg championed a more relaxed fit which made perfect sense with the white granddad collared shirt – a classy yet casual take on modern suiting that requires no tie. A simple solid white pocket square gave the look a bit more edge whilst white leather Alexander McQueen sneakers polished off the whole look.

And let’s not overlook the sharp transparent glasses of this winning casual look.

Over at the star’s corner, there wasn’t anything wrong with Brad and Leo’s red carpet looks. They were just vanilla. Predictable, even.

Pitt took to the summer suiting vibes much better by pairing a tucked in polo shirt with a navy blazer and trousers. There were black lace-up dress shoes but the look which lacked detail is nothing to write home about. He did have some nice jewellery though.

Finally we get to the star player, Leonardo DiCaprio. The suit fitment was on point but the suit itself was rather stockbroker in execution. Again, lots of black in a three-piece suit which is nothing to write home about. The blue striped tie and the Garrett Leight sunglasses which we recently wrote about provided the only detail to the look otherwise flat look.

Functional, yet bland. That’s one point to Mr. Simon Pegg.

