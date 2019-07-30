One Man’s Secret To Reviving A 120-Year-Old British Motorcycle Company

What possesses a man to purchase a flailing motorcycle company that was founded in 1898? It’s a question answered with sentimental nuances by Garner.

“There’s elements of madness, adventure, business and personal,” he says. “For me, it was all there.”

After years of mismanagement, dated practices and shifting economic landscapes which brought upon the company’s decline, the opportunity to purchase Norton ultimately arrived in 2008. For Garner this would be no amateur’s pipe dream. In a past life he helmed countless British business ventures ranging from mobile phones to fireworks to push chairs to building hotels. Nothing spoke to him the way the Norton name did though.

“I wanted a business. I’d always had smallish UK businesses, but I wanted to have something I could grow and scale to be a really big international business.”

The personal motivator came in the form of his formative teenage years in Donnington Park where he’d watch Nortons winning races during the late 1980s.

“When somebody said, ‘Would you be interested in buying Norton?’, it was like, ‘Holy shit — this is the company that I was paying to watch years ago.’”

Alongside another candidate who made a fortune from manufacturing t-shirts, Garner was actually second in queue when the Norton sale came up. It was a special call because it’s not the sort of proposition that gets thrown around to well-heeled strangers. He attributes the call to the fact that he’s owned and managed businesses before and people may have noticed — kind of like an underground CV in elite business circles.

“If you’ve got your own business your glass is always half full, not half empty. If you’re a half-empty person, you simply don’t get it; you don’t get the phone call.”

Knowing this meant that Garner was able to sure up the deal with little reservation — and proper game plan for that matter. The story reads like a Hollywood synopsis.