TAG Heuer Unveils The Latest Limited Edition Monaco Watch

There’s good news for vintage race fans with TAG Heuer releasing the third version of their five limited edition Monacos to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the iconic square watch.

Limited to 169 pieces for this particular model, the TAG Heuer Monaco 1989 – 1999 features a grey metallic dial contrasted against striking blue and red dial markings. The blue flows onto the chronograph counters which sit at 9 o’clock and 3 o’clock, respectively.

The all-important case remains a wearable 39mm and is constructed from stainless steel. Fans of the original Monaco will also be pleased to see a return of the crown to the left side whilst dual chrono pushers sit on the right.

The watch is finished nicely on a blue leather strap with contrast red stitching. After this model TAG Heuer will release two more colourways before wrapping up the 50th celebrations.

Technical Specifications

Case: 39mm x 39mm square

Movement: Self-winding TAG Heuer Calibre 11

Functions: Hours, minutes and small seconds and chronograph counter

Power reserve: 40 hours

Water resistance: 100m

Strap: Blue calfskin leather

