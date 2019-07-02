Timex’s Iconic Field Watches Are Now Only $59

It’s no secret that we at Dmarge love Timex watches. Their timeless designs, robust build quality and affordability position them as one of the best value propositions in the watch world.

No matter whether you’re looking for a first watch or adding to a collection, a Timex is a prefect. Whilst they might not have the cache of some of the other watches available today, their rugged dependability will serve you will and can accompany you on any journey.

Our favourite on sale at the moment is the MK1 Aluminium watch. Inspired by the original military ‘field’ watches, the MK1 features a quartz movement and nylon ‘nato’ strap and a 30m water resistance. They are now on sale for $59, an absolute bargain for something as iconic as the MK1. Its available in a range of colours so, shop now, or forever hold your peace.

