You whip round the bend and a vista of pastel-coloured houses and glittering emerald ocean arrests your gaze. You swing your eyes back to the road and sigh, feeling your vintage 1960s Fiat 500 Jolly “Spiaggina” purr beneath your feet.

This sounds like a dream but is actually a reality; tourists are now able to rent revamped, convertible versions of the iconic 1960s Fiat Spiaggina, peeling back Italy’s swinging 60s one sunroof at a time.

The only difference is that it won’t purr; this is an electric beast.

The future-classic is a result of a collaboration between Fiat, rental company Hertz and iconic custom auto design house Garage Italia, aiming to offer tourists exclusive and unforgettable “Made in Italy” experiences.

Unveiled in May, Hertz chose this model as the perfect addition to Italy’s summer season (and quite possibly your next Amalfi Coast jaunt).

“Based on a classic Fiat 500,” Hertz says the vehicle has been “adapted to become a playful, eco-friendly convertible, [including] custom-built Spiaggina features [like] a rear-wheel drive electric retro-fitted motor, hand-woven seats in natural rope, and heritage bodywork, with matching rims completing the high-end finish.”

Available as a hire car since late June, the new launch sees further expansion of Hertz’s successful Selezione Italia offering, which brings together the best of “Made in Italy” iconic cars and high-end personalised service, to create a bespoke, luxury motoring experience.

How does it handle? Massimiliano Archiapatti, General Manager of Hertz Italy calls it “fun-to-drive” and is proud of its “tailor-made… Italian flair.”

“In Italy we are proud of our traditions, of our distinctive culture that embodies distinctive design, fashion, food, art, but most of all, hospitality. We constantly seek new driving experiences for our customers, and with Garage Italia we can offer our guests something unique.”

As for looks? Enrico Vitali, CEO of Garage Italia says it’s “a perfect blend of tradition and modernity,” where aesthetic research and production craftsmanship “meet technological innovation and electric redevelopment, in the name of sustainability and style.”

If you’re interested in renting any of the “Selezione Italia” the following main models are now available.

Abarth 595 Competizione e Turismo

Abarth 124 Spider

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio

Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Alfa Romeo Giulia Veloce

Alfa Romeo 4C

Fiat 500 Cabrio

Fiat 500 Jolly “Spiaggina” Icon-e by Garage Italia

Fiat 124 Spider

Maserati Ghibli

Maserati Levante and Maserati Levante Hertz Limited Edition.

Maserati Quattroporte.

Keen? Better book those flights and brush up on your Italiano.

