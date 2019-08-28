A great belt is one of the most underrated pieces of your daily attire, from business to casual. And you shouldn’t be seen out without a classy length of leather to bring your outfit together. It’s an essential accessory that keeps you feeling smart, comfortable and at one with what you’re wearing.

This traditionally handmade belt has been made by Massdrop in collaboration with The British Belt Co. An understated, fine design works perfectly with any form of dress wear. Made from full-grain French calfskin, and featuring a solid brass Italian buckle, it has all the hallmarks of a modern classic.