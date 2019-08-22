Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Back Day Workout For 72-Year-Olds Will Put You To Shame

He’ll be back. And what a back it is for a 72-year-old retired bodybuilder. Earlier this week Arnold Schwarzenegger showed the world that he still has what it takes to match those half his age in the gym.

The actor took to Instagram with a video of himself doing lat pull downs three days after he was infamously fly kicked in the back by a youngster during a tour in South Africa in May this year. There’s been rumours that the kid who kicked him broke both his legs and is still in a coma, but we digress.

Testament to Arnie’s decades of solid training in the gym, the 72-year-old managed to complete 12 lat pull downs with the maximum weight which you can witness in the video below.

More than just another Arnie hype video, it’s proof that men can still work out well into their senior years given the right training preparation and self-care. The common excuse that you’re too old and a family man? That doesn’t quite register considering Arnie has five kids of his own.

As further proof here’s Arnie working on his biceps in an Instagram post from earlier in the year. Still need more advice on how to pump iron from the big man? Here he is explaining how to do proper reps.

You’ve been warned by the Terminator himself, now get pumping.

