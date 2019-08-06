This $180 Grey Sneaker You Can Wear With Anything Is Actually Worth A Lot More

The white sneaker movement may already dominate your shoe wardrobe but a grey pair is something special. Think of it as a dark horse of the casual sneaker game with its versatility allowing it to pair with anything from shorts to jeans to chinos and trousers. Sound familiar? That’s because it’s literally a darker version of white sneakers.

Most grey sneakers these days exhibit a pretty standard cool grey hue but it’s their textures that really give these kicks life and character. For those looking for a sleek alternative to white sneakers, grey sneakers can provide that extra bit of pop without drawing attention away from your actual garments.