There isn’t a feeling worse than arriving at your destination to find out that your luggage hasn’t made it. Or even worse, a part of your luggage hasn’t made it.

That $80 matching set of suitcases seemed like a great deal at the time, but some things are simply too good to be true and now every outfit you planned on wearing to your annual boys trip is strewn across the baggage claim.

Whether you’ve experienced a pivotal moment like this or merely want to avoid the possibility of it, it’s time to invest in a quality hard shell suitcase.

How Much You Should Spend On Hard Shell Suitcases

Dropping large on a suitcase may seem steep, but you’ll soon realise it’s well worth your investment. Consider this, according to HSBC the average person takes 6.5 flights per year. Let’s suppose that you spend $150 on a suitcase and by the end of that year you need to upgrade as a result of the wheels breaking, zipper jamming, case cracking or just because you want a new suitcase for your next adventure. Now imagine if your suitcase lasted you the next decade. It would be reasonable to spend up to $1,500, right? We’d agree.

Not only will a high-quality suitcase last much longer, but it is likely to keep your precious wardrobe safer whilst looking ultra-stylish as you roll through the terminal smoothly.

Polycarbonate Vs Aluminium

The case (excuse the pun) for hard shell suitcases is rarely discussed but just recently we had a chat with our founder who tends to travel a lot with his trusty Rimowa aluminium suitcase. Whilst they look cool and can protect just about anything you place in there, one of the most overlooked factors is the weight of aluminium suitcases when compared to polycarbonate. They’re simply heavier.

If you’re a photographer or someone in a profession who needs to haul their precious and expensive gear on journeys then the aluminium case is a no-brainer. For leisure travellers a polycarbonate suitcase will do you just fine. Consider the fact that you could be doing shopping or bringing things back from overseas. this can all chip away at your airline baggage weight limits and an aluminium case will take away a fair chunk of this.

An obvious yet often overlooked point when your brain tells you, “That aluminium roller looks sweet”.

Hardshell Suitcases With Built-In Batteries

There’s a lot of hard shell suitcases floating around spruiking the option of an internal USB charging port so that you can juice your device off it. Is it entirely necessary? We think not, for the extra cost. Unless you’re visiting a country with no power then odds are you’ll have your cable and adapter with you whilst most airports have power outlets these days. If you really need an additional battery back up, just buy a battery power bank as it’ll be the cheaper option.

To assist you in your search, we’ve selected a range of the best hard shell suitcase brands that range in price, durability and style. Once you’ve done that be sure to check out the coolest weekender bags and toiletry bags.

Read Next