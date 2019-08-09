The humble t-shirt is a staple of every man’s closet. The versatility and relative affordability of them means that they can be worn countless ways for almost any situation, except maybe for a cocktail dress code.

With all that said the rules of how to wear t-shirts are rather simple. Start with the basic colours like white, black, grey and navy and you’ll be able to pair them to just about anything from jackets to knitwear to blazers to collared shirts. Once you’ve nailed that you can start playing around with prints, patterns, detailing and materials to really own your personal look.

Signs Of Quality T-Shirts

With most brands from budget right through to designer labels sourcing their t-shirts from China and other major regions of clothing manufacture, it’s not the easiest to determine a quality t-shirt these days.

There are quick and simple ways to do it though.

Feel The Fabric

A t-shirt’s softness as this will indicate the amount of natural fibres used. The label is also a no brainer.

Those after quality should opt for 100% cotton tees as prints tend to look better on them.

Blended synthetic tees have the issue of ageing at a different rate to pure 100% materials and this may tarnish the look slightly.

Full polyester t-shirts on the other hand will be terrible for wicking heat and breathability. They are however good for water resistance so choose based on your requirements.

Bear in mind that 100% cotton doesn’t necessarily mean high quality as there is both low-end and high-end cotton.

Check The Weave

A tighter weave means that the t-shirt will last longer. One misconception of the tighter weave is that it will equate to a heavier t-shirt. This isn’t the case as varying fabric density is independent of the t-shirt’s weight or thickness.

Check The Stitching

Stitching quality is a tell-tale sign of t-shirt quality. Look out for any loose threads as a sign of poor construction. A higher stitch count also means the garment is stronger and will last longer.

