When the high seas call it’s time to suit up and take it on in style. No, we’re not talking about a linen suit or tux for your next fancy yacht party. We’re talking about proper hardcore sailing gear for those who aren’t afraid of getting smashed by a 10-foot wave in their pursuit of speed and glory.

Whether you’re a seasoned sailor or just getting started on an aspect of sailing you need the right gear to get the job done and one of the most fundamental aspects of sailing is clothing. When it comes to sailing clothes there’s no discrimination whether you’re racing in the America’s Cup or simply dawdling around in the harbour. Having the right gear can make all the difference especially when technical innovation comes into play to provide unprecedented levels of wind blocking and waterproofing.

Before we get into the best sailing brands though, there needs to be a bit of housekeeping for sailing unacquainted.

Sailing Clothing Layers

Sailing clothing are some of the world’s most extreme weather gear. Given that a crew can be battling constant salt water as well as near zero degree weather for hours on end, countless layers are often common. Serious sailing brands offer everything from a base to mid to outer layer and that’s before we even get to tech tops and tech bottoms which rely on the latest materials to get the job done. If you’re serious about sailing, be sure to understand your requirements before going all out on expensive gear. At worst you’ll be the guy with all the gear and no idea.

Where They’re Made

Serious sailing brands like the ones in the list we have here hail from countries which specialise in athletic wear, exploration and sailing. Think regions like England, Norway, New Zealand and the USA. Regardless of whether manufacturing has shifted to regions of Asia these days, the quality of these garments still hold a high standard of craftsmanship in order to meet the requisites of work at sea. As such, you’ll often find innovative materials like Gore-Tex used in the outer lining of jackets and pants dedicated to sailing whilst under layers can combine everything from microfleece to neoprene to nylon for superior body heat insulation.

Where To Buy Them From

The best place to score sailing brand clothing is at the source itself. This means going directly to the labels and brands that are dedicated to making sailing gear. In our list we have here, there are big name brands like ZHIK, Musto, North Sails and Slam which all have online storefronts for budding sailors to muse over. Some of these stores even have bricks and mortar outposts so if you’re keen to get a feel of the gear in person, simply drop by your local sailing shop under any of these names.

Read Next