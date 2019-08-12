It might be unbeknownst to you, but Scandinavia encompasses a portion of Northern Europe, specifically Sweden, Denmark and Norway, all of which share similar climates, cultures and lifestyles. It is these distinct factors as well as their shared heritage that has resulted in the world renowned Scandinavian design.

Already a signature aesthetic in certain circles (we’re looking at you, Ikea), the Nordic fashion sense hasn’t yet caught on in quite the same way as interior design. Fortunately, Scandinavian clothing does not have to be assembled at home in order to look ridiculously awesome.

Unpretentious, minimal and effortless are just a few of the words that come to mind when we think of the Nordic sense of style. But how do you actually pull it off? Before we get into the brands, here’s a quick crash course.

Defining Scandinavian Men’s Style

In a comprehensive guide to dressing like a Scandinavian, we highlighted that the Scandinavian look is effortless; accentuated by his taste for simplicity and elegance without sacrificing his luxury style. Winter is when the northern European gent shines, having learned the art of layering early on, as well as the importance of quality fabrics; be it mohair, wool, cashmere and fur, to keep warm.

Denim is everything to this gent. Purveyors of the raw, the jean is seen as an investment piece, underpinning both casual and smarter outfits with an air of cool always thrown in. Luxury sneakers help Scandinavians retain such street chic, as well as their mastery of minimalism — this region’s biggest contribution to fashion yet.

How To Style Scandinavian Menswear

The most common styles of Scandinavian menswear fall under these combinations. Follow these rules and you’ll look like you effortlessly rolled off the chic streets of Stockholm.