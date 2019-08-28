You Can Now Buy Eddie Murphy’s Ferrari 328 GTS From ‘Beverly Hills Cop II’ In Australia

Ferrari sales are nothing new around town but when it’s a car model that hails from one of the most iconic buddy cop movies of the 80s, it’s worth a good squizz.

What you see before you is a low mileage 1987 Ferrari 328 GTS in proper Rosso Corsa red located in Sydney, Australia. The price? A very cool AU$245,995. Given that this isn’t the most popular Ferrari of that decade, some may be wondering why it’s such a big deal. Firstly, shame on you. Secondly, it was made famous in the opening scene of ‘Beverly Hills Cop II’ as Axel Foley’s rental car which he used to conduct “deep-deep undercover” work. You can watch that in the clip below.

The scene which features the Ferrari was an iconic 80s montage in itself, showing off Murphy’s on-screen charisma at the peak of his career whilst lauding frivolous servings of global warming, guns, aviators and power suits. What a time to be alive.

Quick disclaimer: this is not the actual car Murphy drove, just the same model he drove in the film.

That aside, the car here is a Targa variant of the 328 GTS that was delivered brand new to Sydney back in November 1988 via Scuderia Veloce Motors Ferrari. It features a 3.2-litre V8 engine behind the driver’s seat which is good for 270HP at 7,000rpm alongside a 0 – 100km/h time of 5.5 seconds. The transmission was also 5-speed manual, an appointment no modern Ferraris have today alongside period-correct pop-up headlights.

With it’s black leather interior from factory and immaculate condition overall with just 34,000km on the clock, this is one prancing horse you’ll want in your collection. Head over to the Classic Throttle Shop now.

