Bill Skarsgard’s Killer Triple Button Suit Will Blow Your Mind

Skarsgard junior is back and this time he’s ditched the clown suit for fresh threads on the red carpet.

Bill Skarsgard, the younger brother of Alexander Skarsgard was out promoting ‘IT — Chapter II’ overnight in Los Angeles but it was the 29-year-old’s triple button suit that caught our attention.

As the guy responsible for scaring audiences as the child-devouring Pennywise, Skarsgard sure scrubs up alright. Here’s how he did it.

Pinstripes. More specifically stripes on stripes is how Skarsgard’s gun stylist Illaria Urbinati described the look she went for. The outfit was all flair starting with a Burberry pinstripe suit featuring a very unique triple button jacket paired to a pinstripe shirt with contrasting collar and a white pinstripe tie. The generous pinstripes of the look flowed right onto an IWC Schaffhausen Ingenieur Automatic timepiece with the stainless steel bracelet switched out for a classic black leather strap. Footwear meanwhile was handled with a sleek pair of Christian Louboutin boots in black leather.

Here’s a closer look at that fine IWC timepiece which retails for $5,500 (AU$8,000). Personally we’re a fan of the leather strap on this black-dialled timepiece as well.

Keen to see more of Skarsgard in unconventional clothing? You’ll need to see him in full killer clown guise when the film opens this coming month alongside another of our stylish favourites, James McAvoy.

