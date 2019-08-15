This $139 Watch Is The Most Affordable Alternative To The Blue Rolex Submariner

Owning one of Rolex’s most beautiful (and expensive) Submariner watches – the 116619LB – is just a pipe dream for some, however, we’ve found an equally dashing alternative from Seiko which can’t be beaten for looks and money.
The Japanese manufacturer’s SRPB89 (Series 5 Automatic Blue Dial Men’s Watch) features a 43mm case, automatic movement, a brilliant blue dial and bezel, uni-directional rotating stainless steel bezel, Seiko’s Caliber 4R35 movement, 41-hour power reserve, an open case back and is finished on a smart stainless steel bracelet.
This is a prime example of Seiko’s continued value for money position in the market. The SRPB89 is also well designed and made with Japanese quality and precision. For $139 (and 65% off) you can’t go wrong if you’ve always wanted a shade of blue to your growing watch collection.
Shop Series 5 Automatic Blue Dial Men’s Watch $139.00