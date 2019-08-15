This $139 Watch Is The Most Affordable Alternative To The Blue Rolex Submariner

Owning one of Rolex’s most beautiful (and expensive) Submariner watches – the 116619LB – is just a pipe dream for some, however, we’ve found an equally dashing alternative from Seiko which can’t be beaten for looks and money.

The Japanese manufacturer’s SRPB89 (Series 5 Automatic Blue Dial Men’s Watch) features a 43mm case, automatic movement, a brilliant blue dial and bezel, uni-directional rotating stainless steel bezel, Seiko’s Caliber 4R35 movement, 41-hour power reserve, an open case back and is finished on a smart stainless steel bracelet.