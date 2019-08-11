THE PLAYBOOK FOR THE MODERN MAN, SIGN UP NOW

These $85 Men’s Espadrilles Could Be The Coolest Shoes We’ve Ever Seen

A toast to Summer!

Nothing says smart casual more than a standout pair of stylish espadrilles. Whether you’re having a sunset stroll on the Cote D’Azur or sipping slingers on Palawan Beach, they’re an essential part of your warm-weather look – and you won’t want to be seen this summer without a pair.

These Soludos Negroni Smoking espadrilles, designed in collaboration with Lucy Mail, effortlessly combine comfort and style. Created using a smooth canvas fabric with a woven jute sidewall these sleek, classic slip-on espadrilles stand up to the heat – keeping you looking and feeling fresh. Dapper cocktail embroidery, a light rubber sole and square toe finish also ensure that look and practicality are never compromised.

For the past ten years, Soludos have been making eye-catching espadrilles – developing trendsetting concepts around traditional Spanish designs. The Anglo-American company has since gone on to become the go-to brand for summer season footwear. 

Set the tone for your forthcoming warm-weather wardrobe with these versatile classics, made for the modern man on the move.

Shop Soludos Negroni Espadrille $85

