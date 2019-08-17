James Bond didn’t just save the world from corruption in ‘Casino Royale’; he also rescued the British actor who played the seventh version of the famous spy, Daniel Craig. Born in England, Craig – the blue-eyed blond – has always been a natural-born killer in the looks department, but the star’s style power only came to the fashion forefront as, “Bond, James Bond” – back in 2005.

Ten years on, Craig has snagged himself the beautiful Rachel Weisz, and proves a dark horse in the fashion race, releasing a lethal blow to the common 47-year-olds who don’t look half as good as he does. Mission accomplished, Mr. Craig. Now, here’s your martini – shaken.

Breaking It Down

Taking cues from Bond, Craig’s civilian attire is blending American workwear, British heritage and European tailoring. He favours denim on an off-day or a cardie and brogues for meetings. Suits are sleek, and super-fitted, but never overdone, sticking to traditional three-pieces with the odd check to keep things interesting.

The international man of mystery is big on accessories too; concealing his identity any which way he can – be it, shades or a flat cap. Luckily, Craig lets slip his fashion forte once in a while, just enough to see how classically stylish he really is.

Rakishly Grey

Daniel Craig was wearing the grey suit well before its comeback this season. Rolling with the likes of McQueen in ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’, Craig channels a corporate sophistication with a rakish three-piece suit in charcoal. The barely-there check creates more of a textural touch than a print-ish statement and the navy tie and shirt are kept neat via a suit-matching waistcoat.

Other times, a monochrome grey look is maintained for summer affairs. A smokey, single breast suit blends seamlessly with a pastel long tie and white pocket square – matching the crisp, Oxford shirt. Boycotting brown, the black leather Derbies act as a more man-on-a-mission shoe, framed by midnight black wayfarers.

Double Denim

American workwear gets a reawakening with the Bond star. Off-duty from red carpets and shooting bad guys, Craig opts for comfort with an indigo-dyed denim combination in both jacket and jean. It’s a risky move, but a man who saves the world, can most definitely pull it off.

Keeping the denim colours different between the top and bottom is key, slipping a polo in block navy to anchor the vintage-hued denim. And he does up the jacket at night for a slightly dressier look, tucking in the shirt and wearing a belt.

The denim boasts a well-worn finish too, which adds rugged confidence to the outfit, appearing as if Craig couldn’t care less if you approve of his choice of style or not. We, Daniel, we do.

Comfort Cardie

Craig reinvents another classic item – the shawl collar cardigan – and shows just how the woollen knit came to be worn as a casual top layer or as suit jacket replacement.

En route to the airport, the open-collared cardigan is snug of the shoulders and roomier on the torso – just like a knit should be – promoting comfort and sharpness. The plain tee is a go-to layer for Craig, working easy over mid-blue, relaxed denim and bright tan brogue lace-ups, with thick soles to match the industrial aesthetic of the roll-cuffed selvedge denim.

Performing as a suit jacket, the cardigan adopts an even sharper cut, sitting flat and luxuriously woven across the chest, and fully fastened with tonal grey buttons for a dressier look to contrast ones. The sheen of a silk tie sparks up the matte-finished knit. The comfort cardigan never looked so dapper.

Trans-Atlantic Chap

All that to-ing and fro-ing between the States and the UK has seen Craig adopt a rather transatlantic off-duty style. At the airport, the actor taps a vintage aviator jacket in suede shearling and hard yakka denim, meshed with a Marlon Brando black tee and updated chocolate aviators.

Touched down in LA, Craig feels more at home in a British cashmere knit with industrial leather lace-ups and again a plain tee, this time in white – both tops impeccably fitted.

With the donning of a hat, the pommy Craig prevails with his penchant for the newsboy cap, made de rigeur back in the Victorian era. It’s a stylish clash or British aristocracy and American mid-century style pulled off by Craig’s attention to detail and keeping things neutral, minimal and well-cut.

Key Craig Fashion Items

Suit: Grey checked three-piece from Brioni, pastel single-breast suit from Tom Ford and Gucci tuxedos.

Denim: Mid-wash blue from Ron Herman, dark denim from Levi and black wash from AG Jeans.

Jacket: Denim jacket from Jean Shop, black topcoat from Givenchy, and trench from Burberry.

Knit: Shawl collar cardigan from Isaia, Paul Smith or Polo Ralph Lauren and cashmere sweater from Lanvin or John Smedley.

Shirt: Navy polo from Sunspel and plain t-shirt in crew neck fit from Calvin Klein or A.P.C.

Accessories: Dark brown woven leather belt from Loro Piana, flat cap from Borsalino or Lock & Co. Hatters, aviator sunglasses from Thierry Lasry, wayfarer sunnies from Rayban, and black weekend bag from Bottega Veneta.

Shoes: Tan leather brogues from Grenson or George Cleverley, brown suede boots from R.M. Williams, and black Derby shoes from Church’s.