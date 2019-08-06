Drake’s $200,000 Watch Didn’t Help His Dad Jeans

Are we being a bit harsh? Perhaps, but for a man worth a reported US$150 million, we’d hoped that Drake could maybe give a bit more attention to his denim game.

At the Uninterrupted Canada launch in Toronto over the weekend the the rapper was spotted alongside the NBA’s LeBron James on the red carpet.

Drake kept things super casual with a tie-dye hoodie from his own label, OVO, alongside the offending pair of jeans, white Nike Cortex sneakers and a US$212,000 Patek Philippe Nautilus Perpetual Calendar set in white gold.

But first, the denim. Drake isn’t known for rocking fitted or skin tight denim and that’s cool. The ones he’s wearing here lean more towards the fitted end of a regular cut but it’s the length that needs work. When left in a bunched mess at the feet, the jeans can really take a street-inspired look like this one down a notch — yes, even if you are rocking a $200,000 Patek Philippe. A simple solution? We recommend getting the distressed denim altered by just taking it up an inch for a much cleaner look.

And now we get to the watch. With Richard Milles as part of his regular rotation, Drake is no stranger to big ticket watches and this Patek Philippe Nautilus Perpetual Calendar is one of his more subtle ones.

Reference 5740/1 is the first Grand Complication in the Nautilus collection which means it’s packing quite a few features. This includes a day, date, month, leap year and 24-hour indication by hands on a blue sunburst dial. The subtleness of the piece comes from Patek’s thin mechanical movement which allows for a 40mm white gold case that’s just 8.4mm thick. The striking timepiece is accompanied in a matching white gold bracelet.

Those who want to follow in Drake’s footsteps will have to shell out large. The watch currently retails on Chrono24 for a cool US$212,000 (AU$335,000).

