This $200 American Made Flight Jacket Will Add A Military Edge To Your Look

Forget what you know about transitional season jackets. The days may be hot but come dusk the wind chill can really ramp up and that’s where you need a reliable jacket like this Flint & Tinder Flight Jacket that’s proudly made in the U.S.A.

Taking cues from the storied U.S. Air Force jacket worn over the years by the likes of Chuck Yeager and Neil Armstrong (not to mention Steve McQueen in The Great Escape and Ryan Gosling in Drive), Flint & Tinder designed the Flight Jacket to be a comfortable layer in a wide range of temperatures.