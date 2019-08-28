This $200 American Made Flight Jacket Will Add A Military Edge To Your Look

Forget what you know about transitional season jackets. The days may be hot but come dusk the wind chill can really ramp up and that’s where you need a reliable jacket like this Flint & Tinder Flight Jacket that’s proudly made in the U.S.A.
Taking cues from the storied U.S. Air Force jacket worn over the years by the likes of Chuck Yeager and Neil Armstrong (not to mention Steve McQueen in The Great Escape and Ryan Gosling in Drive), Flint & Tinder designed the Flight Jacket to be a comfortable layer in a wide range of temperatures.
Functionality isn’t its only trick though. The clean-cut and classic styling will ensure you look sharp and masculine when you put it over anything from a t-shirt to a button-down shirt. The jacket even works a treat with jeans and chinos for those who want to add a bit more polish to this masculine look.
Quality shouldn’t be an issue with the jacket featuring lightweight cotton fabric woven with high-twist yarn for maximum breathability with reinforced stitching around pockets and zipper for long-lasting durability.
You’ll never lose a personal item again as well thanks to roomy hand pockets and a zip chest pocket alongside a hidden interior phone pocket.
Shop The Flint & Tinder Flight Jacket $198