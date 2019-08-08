What A Multi-Millionaire’s Watch Collection Looks Like, According To Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather Junior is at it again and this time he’s gone all out on proving his impressive watch collection to the world via Instagram. Why? Just Mayweather things, one would assume. Or in his words, motivation for the haters.

It all started two days ago when the undefeated world boxing champion began innocently captioning his timepiece alongside a portrait of himself wearing the watch. First came the Richard Mille RM 59-01 Tourbillon Yohan Blake which retails for US$620,000.

View this post on Instagram RM 59-01 Tourbillon Yohan Blake (SWIPE LEFT) A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Aug 5, 2019 at 7:47am PDT

After that Mayweather highlighted his Patek Philippe Nautilus 5723/1R in pink gold with ruby inserts which is currently retailing for US$350,000.

View this post on Instagram Patek Philippe Nautilus 5723/1R A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Aug 5, 2019 at 7:59am PDT

Another Richard Mille was next and this time it was the RM 35-02 Rafael Nadal QTPT valued at US$135,000.

View this post on Instagram RM 35-02 Rafael Nadal QTPT A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Aug 5, 2019 at 8:07am PDT

Not a fan of colours? Mayweather moved onto some of his diamond signature pieces starting with the Jacob & Co. Royal below. It currently retails for US$384,000 without the matching diamond bracelet so you can kind of work out the price in this one.

View this post on Instagram Jacob & Co. Royal A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Aug 7, 2019 at 11:05am PDT

The 42-year-old followed it up with another Jacob & Co. piece, this time the Rainbow Tourbillon which is 1 of 1. Price undisclosed.

View this post on Instagram Jacob & Co. Rainbow Tourbillon 1 of 1 A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Aug 7, 2019 at 11:08am PDT

And finally we reach the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore. The closest variant to this we could find online is the chronograph version which currently retails for US$1,345,000. Price is self explanatory on Mayweather’s version.

View this post on Instagram Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Aug 7, 2019 at 11:22am PDT

In a final odd flex of the week post, Mayweather laid out his riches across the table alongside two stacks of cash he’s casually counting. Not the most subtle of wealthy men but easily the most outrageously entertaining. The watch he’s wearing in this last clip is one we reported on last year which costs US$18 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Aug 7, 2019 at 1:52pm PDT

Now the only question remains: If you had this man’s wealth would you actually buy any of those watches he owns? We’ll leave that to the internet’s armchair jury and watch aficionados to decide.

