Will someone think of your unborn children. It’s a common catch cry amongst society for men who choose to rock skinny jeans in pursuit of style over comfort. Well what if we told you that the art of skinny jeans no longer needs to be so bleak.

Once the domain of young punk bands and emo teens, skinny jeans have today grown up to be much more accommodating and friendly to the general male wardrobe. They’re not necessarily any looser, just more flexible and softer on a man’s nether regions. What this means is that the edgy style of skinny jeans is fully retained whilst its acceptance as a go-to menswear staple continues to grow.

David Beckham does it, Harry Styles does it. So does Kanye. And today it’s your turn to embrace the skinny jean to stylish new heights.

Types Of Skinny Jeans

There are two types of skinny jeans in today’s menswear space. Here’s the low down on tight denim.

Spray On Skinny Jeans

Spray on skinny jeans are your traditional type which is self-explanatory — they appear sprayed onto the legs and are usually a blend of cotton and stretch elastane. This significant addition of elastane means the jeans appear skin tight from the thighs to the ankles. Think something like a second skin that will get tighter and less comfortable as you eat or drink. On the flip side, these jeans will eventually stretch out a bit so if you can endure it then go right ahead.

Standard Skinny Jeans

These are the more friendlier version of skinny jeans which dominate the menswear scene today. Designed to hug the thighs with a slight taper towards the the lower part of the leg, they’re much less wrapped and more fitted. The ankles and looser hem allow for a range of cool footwear options from chelsea boots to white sneakers and loafers.

Skinny Jeans With A T-Shirt

The most common and simplest way to rock skinny jeans is with a t-shirt. It’s a no brainer, takes little effort and is usually affordable (unless you’re gunning for designer tees which can retail for a thousand dollars). There’s no need to go high end. The rule with t-shirt and skinny jeans combos is colour contrast and fit. T-shirts can be fitted for a cleaner and sleeker look. If you’ve got the physique for it, the skinny jeans and fitted t-shirt combo can also do you wonders. At the other end of the spectrum you can also rock looser fitting t-shirts when the weather heats up. Linen tees are in at the moment as are low thread count cotton tees. The looser fit and stylised hems is enough to add edgy detail to any summer look. Pair it with white sneakers and you’ve got a bulletproof look on your legs. The one rule you need to follow here? Make sure the colour of your jeans are different to your t-shirt. Black jeans and a black shirt is the only exception here.

Skinny Jeans With A Collared Shirt

Taking your style up a notch is simple with skinny jeans and a collared shirt. The layering combinations are endless here whether you choose a single layer like a denim shirt or throw on a flannel shirt over a t-shirt. Your footwear options are also endless with anything from sneakers to leather boots to leather lace-ups. The same rule applies here with regards to colour contrast. Try to keep your skinny jeans colour different to your top. If you are going for a collared shirt that’s the same colour as your jeans, make sure there’s variation in tone and texture. Would you wear a banana suit out to the bar? No? Well the same applies to your collared shirt and skinny jeans combo. Break it up.

Skinny Jeans With A Sweater

Sweaters are skinny jeans’ best friends and they’re also ridiculously versatile. When they’re of the looser variety of sweater they can be seen on the artists like Kanye or Michael B. Jordan. It’s a casual affair that’s best paired to sneakers for that luxe street look. Opt for a fitted and knitted sweater though and it’s all about business casual. Just be careful not too go too tight t work though because no one wants to see your bean contouring and there are sexual harassment rules. Colour combinations are a bit more relaxed here so feel free to pair your jeans to your top whether it’s black on black or blue on blue.

Skinny Jeans With A Blazer

From here it’s all business. Well, almost. Spray-on skinny jeans are banned from blazer combos as they’re considered too casual for the workplace. A standard skinny jean however will work wonders for your casual Fridays look. Indigo is the most popular skinny jeans colour here as it’s the most versatile. Pair it with anything from a grey blazer to a black blazer to navy. It all works here but the one rule you need to follow is brown shoes whether that be lace-ups or loafers. Black shoes simply won’t work with indigo denim as it goes against the more casual aesthetic. When rocking black skinny jeans like Chris Hemsworth, black shoes are your go-to colour. Brown can also work here but the the slick look of a blazer and black denim combo is best suited to dark coloured shoes of the leather variety. If you need more inspiration check out our guide on how to wear jeans with a blazer.

Skinny Jeans With A Jacket

Finally we have the always dependable jacket. Skinny jeans play nice with just about any jacket type and the limitation is bound only by your personal style. The most common skinny jeans and jacket combo you’ll see these days is with a bomber jacket, a leather jacket, a denim jacket, field jackets and outerwear jackets. We recommend breaking up the colour of your jacket with the jeans as these are both statement pieces and shouldn’t blend into one another. For an extra layering effect simply throw on a shirt underneath, tuck it in and you have one killer outfit that oozes cool. Shoes are varied here depending on your casual or semi-formal look, so play it by ear and occasion. Sneakers, leather boots and lace-ups dress shoes are all fair game here. Just no loafers because it’s plain odd wearing summer footwear with winter gear.

