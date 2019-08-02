IWC Unveil Their Most Unique Big Pilot’s Watch Ever

It’s been a long time coming for lefties but it’s finally here. IWC Schaffhausen have released the right-handed version of one of their signature watches, the Big Pilot ‘Right Hander’.

Made especially for left-handed watch wearers, the ‘Right Hander’ sees the fundamental re-engineering of the Big Pilot to have the crown repositioned from the right side to the left side for efficient adjustability and ergonomics when worn on the right wrist. Given the size of the Big Pilot’s crown, it also makes sense to do this to prevent it digging into the inner wrist.

Beyond that crucial design element, the IWC Big Pilot’s Watch Edition ‘Right Hander’ features familiar specifications in the form of a 46.2mm stainless steel case which houses the automatic calibre 52010 by IWC.

Functions include hours, minutes, date, power reserve indicator and a running seconds counter. The dial meanwhile is finished in a brushed metallic black hue with contrasting flat black sub-dial colours. As indicated on the power reserve dial, the watch provides 7 days of juice.

The IWC Big Pilot’s Watch Edition ‘Right Hander’ will be limited to 250 pieces worldwide and retail for $21,200.

