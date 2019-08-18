The Untold Tale Of The Last Australian Spitfire

The Spitfire warplane originally debuted in 1938 and quickly became famous for its air dominance during the Battle of Britain. During these conflicts Australian pilots flew Spitfires all throughout the European Theater of Operations, a military organisation of defence which operated between 1942 and 1945.

The plane was a success across the northern region but there was still an ominous risk lingering back home. During the start of the war Australia didn’t have an established air force and when the Japanese launched their offensive through the Asia-Pacific War, a squadron of Spitfire Mk VIII fighters were sent down under to reinforce the local air defence. This particular Spitfire was the very last one delivered to the RAAF in 1945 and it lives on today as a fully functioning piece of history.

The fact that this Spitfire has survived intact is a miracle in itself. Australian pilots during WWII only had 200 hours of flight training with the Spitfires. Beyond those logged hours it was a simple case of: “There’s a Spitfire. Go fly it, son. Best of luck and bring it home in one piece.”

Fate would see to it that this particular Spitfire didn’t get shot down, crashed or left in an air field to rot away. Instead it spent the next 40 years between technical colleges and storage before its restoration and return to flight 1985. By the year 2000 it had found its home at the Temora Aviation Museum in central New South Wales where it was finally painted in the colors of Wing Commander Bobby Gibbes’ 457 Squadron RAAF, an Australian WWII fighter ace who was the longest-serving officer of the No. 3 Squadron RAAF with over 10 aerial victories to his name, 5 ‘aircraft probably destroyed’ credits, and a further 16 damaged.

Those who knew Gibbes called him a great bloke. Those who flew with him called him one hell of a pilot. It’s a common trait which ran deep in the veins of Australian pilots of that era who were often known as larrikins on the ground. Once in the air though, they were tenacious, no-nonsense ‘get the job done’ professionals.

Flying British planes in dangerous foreign territory meant that they had to be built this way.