How IWC Schaffhausen Immortalised An Icon Of The Skies With The Silver Spitfire

Not many aeroplanes hailing from the 1930s can lay claim to the skies more than eight decades on. The British aircraft known as the Spitfire is no ordinary flyer though. Following its successful campaign during WWII, the iconic aircraft was retired from active service in 1961 before it became a piece of historical art to be marvelled over by generations.

In 2019, IWC Schaffhausen wanted to immortalise the Spitfire in their own unique way, so they resurrected it and pitched it in a flight around the world. This is the story of the ‘Silver Spitfire’.

IWC and the Boultbee Flight Academy, in collaboration with Aviation Adventures Ltd, have debuted a fully restored example of the legendary Spitfire Mark IX in a striking polished aluminum finish complete with the new G-IRTY registration.

Starting on August 5th IWC’s ‘Silver Spitfire’ embarked on a global journey covering a distance of over 43,000 kilometres and visiting some 30 countries on their way.