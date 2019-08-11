How IWC Schaffhausen Immortalised An Icon Of The Skies With The Silver Spitfire

This feature has been produced in partnership with IWC
Not many aeroplanes hailing from the 1930s can lay claim to the skies more than eight decades on. The British aircraft known as the Spitfire is no ordinary flyer though. Following its successful campaign during WWII, the iconic aircraft was retired from active service in 1961 before it became a piece of historical art to be marvelled over by generations.
In 2019, IWC Schaffhausen wanted to immortalise the Spitfire in their own unique way, so they resurrected it and pitched it in a flight around the world. This is the story of the ‘Silver Spitfire’.
IWC and the Boultbee Flight Academy, in collaboration with Aviation Adventures Ltd, have debuted a fully restored example of the legendary Spitfire Mark IX in a striking polished aluminum finish complete with the new G-IRTY registration.
Starting on August 5th IWC’s ‘Silver Spitfire’ embarked on a global journey covering a distance of over 43,000 kilometres and visiting some 30 countries on their way.
Resurrection In Its Finest Flying Form
Preparing an 80-year-old plane to take on this monumental task is no easy feat. It took 15 specialised engineers from Duxford’s Aircraft Restoration Company to work tirelessly over two years in order to bring the complex restoration program up to modern standards.
The Spitfire is made up of tens of thousands of distinct parts and with more than 80,000 rivets adorning the plane’s body, each one had to be individually inspected, cleaned and, if necessary, replaced.
The original WWII plane also arrived at the facility with no instrument panel and flying instruments. Vital components such as the hydraulic system, undercarriage legs and the propeller were no longer in their original condition. IWC and the restoration team took immense pride in procuring these rare components to bring the plane back to its former glory.
One interesting modification is the fuel tanks – the ‘Silver Spitfire’ now has eight as opposed to the original’s two. This along with an overhaul of the Rolls-Royce Merlin 70 engine ensures that the plane can afford a flying range of 1,500km (with auxiliary tank in fuel-saving mode).
The result is a classic fighter plane equipped with modern safety and navigation systems which doesn’t compromise the vintage design of the original Spitfire Mark IX.
Explore The IWC Spitfire Collection
To celebrate the unique engineering expertise of the designers of the legendary British fighter aircraft, IWC this year unveiled a special line of Spitfire timepieces which evoke the puristic instrument design of the Mark XI. The iconic navigation watch was produced in Schaffhausen for the Royal Air Force from 1948 and was worn by many of the pilots and navigators serving at that time. That relationship today lives on in IWC’s finest collection.
Big Pilot’s Watch Perpetual Calendar Spitfire
Material: Bronze case
Diameter: 46.2 mm
Dial: Green dial with luminescence
Functions: Perpetual calendar with displays for the date, day, month, year in four digits and perpetual moon phase for the northern and southern hemispher
Water resistance: 60m
Strap: Brown calfskin strap
Movement: 52615 Calibre IWC-manufactured movement
Power reserve: 168 hours
Limited: 250 pieces
Price: AU$42,600
Pilot’s Watch Timezoner Spitfire Edition “The Longest Flight”
Material: Stainless steel case
Diameter: 46 mm
Dial: Black dial with luminescence
Functions: IWC-patented timezoner function, 24-hour display for Worldtimer function, date display
Water resistance: 60m
Strap: Green textile strap
Movement: 82760 Calibre IWC-manufactured movement
Power reserve: 60 hours
Limited: 250 pieces
Price: $18,800
Pilot’s Watch Chronograph Spitfire
Material: Stainless steel case
Diameter: 41 mm
Dial: Black dial with luminescence
Functions: Chronograph function with hours, minutes and seconds
Water resistance: 60m
Strap: Green textile strap
Movement: 69380 Calibre IWC-manufactured movement
Power reserve: 46 hours
Price: $8,650
Pilot’s Watch Automatic Spitfire
Material: Stainless steel case
Diameter: 39 mm
Dial: Black dial with luminescence
Functions: hours, minutes, seconds and date display
Water resistance: 60m
Strap: Green textile strap
Movement: 32110 Calibre IWC-manufactured movement
Power reserve: 72 hours
Price: $6,700