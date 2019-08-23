Jaeger-LeCoultre Unveil Their Most Stunning Polaris Watch To Date…With A Date Function

Jaeger-LeCoultre’s Polaris collection has been on a roll recently having first debuted in Geneva last year. As a nice refresher to the line, the Swiss watchmaker today extended their model to now include the Jaeger-LeCoultre Polaris Date, a limited edition piece which is an absolute stunner in blue.

Limited to just 800 pieces worldwide, the Polaris Date features contemporary proportions alongside vintage design motifs to make for a very stylish and wearable timepiece. The differences are minor but look close enough and you’ll see them in the form of a new hand-lacquered, blue double-gradient dial with a sun ray effect alongside a grained and opaline finish that’s unique to this latest model. Elongated Arabic numerals finished in luminescent coating allows for high legibility whilst the 42mm stainless steel case features two prominent crowns — one for adjusting the time and the other to rotate the inner bezel. Needless to say, the striking design comes complements of the original 1970 Polaris II.

Those who score a glance of the timepiece will be rewarded with the dial’s unique transition from deep turquoise to a brilliant shade of royal blue. This design appointment is further bolstered with the blue rubber Clous de Paris strap.

On the movement front it’s all about Jaeger-LeCoultre’s in-house Calibre 899A/1 which provides seconds, minutes, hour functions alongside the date displayed at the 3 o’clock window. This movement also affords a 38 hour power reserve.

Here’s a closer look at how it looks on the wrist complements of Hodinkee.

Technical Specifications

Case: 42 mm stainless steel

Movement: Automatic mechanical movement Jaeger-LeCoultre Caliber 899A/1

Functions: Hours, minutes, seconds, date, rotating inner bezel

Power reserve: 38 hours

Dial: Special blue double-gradient, hand-lacquered, sunrayed, grained and opaline finish

Water resistance: 200m

Availability: Limited to 800 pieces

