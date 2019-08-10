When you’re celebrating 15 seasons of one of the most successful television shows in the past two decades, you’re allowed to wear whatever you want. American actor Jensen Ackles did exactly that at the press conference for the final season of ‘Supernatural’ ever — and he did it with a highly sought-after Rolex Submariner ‘Hulk’ edition.

Seated alongside his partner in crime Jared Padalecki at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles this week, Ackles donned a AU$4,000 white knit jersey jacket from Gucci complete with contrasting lapel and pocket piping for one hell of a summer look. That’s not all though because Ackles pinned the whole look down with white jeans, a green printed silk shirt and the aforementioned Rolex ‘Hulk’ on his wrist.

This is a rather daring look on Ackles considering the man has been rocking dark denim jackets, flannel and regular cut jeans for the better part of fifteen years. But what a welcome change it is.

The jacket’s striking embroidered cotton construction paired perfectly to Ackles’ floral print shirt and bright green Rolex Submariner Date in stainless steel. The watch itself has a RRP of AU$12,000 from Rolex but given the long wait times and availability, you’re looking more at double the price on the second-hand market. We can’t stress enough how hard these pieces are to wear but the 41-year-old American actor made this look way too easy.

If this is what happens after the send off to a long-running show then we’re keen to follow this new journey into retirement.

Ackles didn’t stop there though. That following night Ackles traded up the white blazer for a monochrome look which featured a fun pineapple print shirt in black and white paired to a black blazer with matching polka dot pocket square. Black suede chelsea boots polished things off to perfection along side the same white jeans. Two wins in one day? That’s definitely a supernatural effort.

