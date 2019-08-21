John Legend’s Purple Suit Is Your Free Lesson In This Summer’s Coolest Look

Not many men can do what John Legend does. He sings, he acts, he fathers like a champion. And now he’s showing you the secret pulling off the ultimate West Coast summer look with nothing more than three simple garments and a pair of sneakers.

That level of understated achievement in the menswear space is unheard of these days thanks to the breadth of styles and accessories constantly pushed.

Taking the concept of less is more instead, Legend completely ditched the watch, tie, pocket square and socks for a totally pared down aesthetic at the Quay x Chrissy Teigen launch in West Hollywood earlier this week.

The smooth crooner got the job done with a slick linen suit in a light pastel purple hue, a colour which isn’t the easiest to pull off. It was further paired to a white dress shirt with a multi-coloured animated print. And the secret to making any suit summer friendly? Undo two to three buttons from the top button.

The very cool summer look was rounded out with suede grey sneakers which makes for a very welcome change to white sneakers. Think of this technique as adding polish through textures rather than loud detailing.

Simply legendary, John Legend.

