The singer has learned the pitfalls of too-much fame and the barrelling judgment that rides with it. But he’s managed to stay above the waterline; moving on from childish and cocky to confident in what he believes – and wears. The teeny-boppin’ Canadian has certainly moved on from side-fringes and baggy jeans to the grown-up stuff like Balmain jackets and tattoos; such much so he scored prime position in Calvin Klein’s underwear campaigns.
Breaking It Down
Young, cool and super cashed-up, Bieber has cruised along this past year. Far from being a one-look wonder, Bieber romps around music awards, LA parties and fashion week like a natural, rubbing shoulders with the Kanye’s of the celebrity fashion world; gathering more attention for his clothes than the taste-makers themselves.
Off-duty, the pop star is just as luxe – walking around in fash-ed up loungewear or casual jackets, underpinned by leather-look jeans and $1,200 sneakers. Statement headgear is a Bieber thing too; snapping back a reversed cap or felt fedora depending on his ‘scene’.
Street
In keeping with his hybrid style, Bieber looks the ‘street biker’ in a statement leather jacket and urban bottoms For his birthday in Los Angeles, Bieber went monochrome with a motocross jacket in stark white – the black epaulettes and forearm ribbed padding offering a safeguard against the night’s proceedings perhaps.
At Kanye West’s fashion show, Bieber was seeing red with a sharper leather biker cut like a dinner jacket with asymmetric zip and metallic hardware. Both looks bounced along in a longline plain tee and relaxed-fit black denim; the latter with tapered ankles cinched in nicely to expose the statement kicks. Yeezy!
Luxury Hipster
Justin – like most twenty-somethings – has many a casual look. And on-trend, hipstery things feature loads of white-on-black-on-white, longline tees and cotton check over-shirts – for the very best in urban and rock styles.
But Bieber works his own luxury accent with expensive jewellery, molten black denim (going anti-hipster with the cuff unrolled) and slip on sneakers in a mix of ponyskin prints – leopard or cheetah – ignoring the hipster uniform of Nike Roshe runs, barbershop hair and bushy beard. Can he even grow one?
Active Futurism
Bieber likes activewear, obviously. But his taste for easy-go clothing doesn’t forgo his salivating over luxury kit, which sees him experiment with technical fabrics for a future-forward approach to fashion.
Unusual proportions are another way Bieber dresses futuristically. A super longline t-shirt and army hi-top sneakers offer an urban look when paired under a sharp dinner jacket in army green – again sleeves rolled. The olive hue continues onto the relaxed denim with ribbed signatures acting as a galactic accent on the knees, again reverting to future times.
Monochrome black casual wear becomes forward-thinking with baggy-ish track pants in leather and bold zips with a basic tee getting a satin collar rewiring at the neck; the outfit turned contemporary with luxury white sneakers.
Key Bieber Fashion Items
- Sweats: Tiedye and big prints from )John Elliot and Supreme)
- Jackets: Leather moto jacket (Balmain); blazer leather jacket (Saint Laurent), bomber (Stampd).
- Jeans: Black wax-coated (Neuw or Nudie Jeans); cuffed joggers (Diamond Supply), John Elliot, Fear Of God
- Shirts: Checked shirt (Fear of God); longline tee (Bassike); button-up (Salvatore Ferragamo).
- Shoes: Sneakers (Yeezy, Adidas Tubular or Givenchy); suede boots (Balmain); cheque slip-ons (Vans).