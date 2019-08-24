The singer has learned the pitfalls of too-much fame and the barrelling judgment that rides with it. But he’s managed to stay above the waterline; moving on from childish and cocky to confident in what he believes – and wears. The teeny-boppin’ Canadian has certainly moved on from side-fringes and baggy jeans to the grown-up stuff like Balmain jackets and tattoos; such much so he scored prime position in Calvin Klein’s underwear campaigns.

Breaking It Down

Young, cool and super cashed-up, Bieber has cruised along this past year. Far from being a one-look wonder, Bieber romps around music awards, LA parties and fashion week like a natural, rubbing shoulders with the Kanye’s of the celebrity fashion world; gathering more attention for his clothes than the taste-makers themselves.

Off-duty, the pop star is just as luxe – walking around in fash-ed up loungewear or casual jackets, underpinned by leather-look jeans and $1,200 sneakers. Statement headgear is a Bieber thing too; snapping back a reversed cap or felt fedora depending on his ‘scene’.

Street

In keeping with his hybrid style, Bieber looks the ‘street biker’ in a statement leather jacket and urban bottoms For his birthday in Los Angeles, Bieber went monochrome with a motocross jacket in stark white – the black epaulettes and forearm ribbed padding offering a safeguard against the night’s proceedings perhaps.

At Kanye West’s fashion show, Bieber was seeing red with a sharper leather biker cut like a dinner jacket with asymmetric zip and metallic hardware. Both looks bounced along in a longline plain tee and relaxed-fit black denim; the latter with tapered ankles cinched in nicely to expose the statement kicks. Yeezy!

Luxury Hipster

Justin – like most twenty-somethings – has many a casual look. And on-trend, hipstery things feature loads of white-on-black-on-white, longline tees and cotton check over-shirts – for the very best in urban and rock styles.

But Bieber works his own luxury accent with expensive jewellery, molten black denim (going anti-hipster with the cuff unrolled) and slip on sneakers in a mix of ponyskin prints – leopard or cheetah – ignoring the hipster uniform of Nike Roshe runs, barbershop hair and bushy beard. Can he even grow one?

Active Futurism

Bieber likes activewear, obviously. But his taste for easy-go clothing doesn’t forgo his salivating over luxury kit, which sees him experiment with technical fabrics for a future-forward approach to fashion.

Unusual proportions are another way Bieber dresses futuristically. A super longline t-shirt and army hi-top sneakers offer an urban look when paired under a sharp dinner jacket in army green – again sleeves rolled. The olive hue continues onto the relaxed denim with ribbed signatures acting as a galactic accent on the knees, again reverting to future times.

Monochrome black casual wear becomes forward-thinking with baggy-ish track pants in leather and bold zips with a basic tee getting a satin collar rewiring at the neck; the outfit turned contemporary with luxury white sneakers.

Key Bieber Fashion Items

Sweats: Tiedye and big prints from )John Elliot and Supreme)

Tiedye and big prints from )John Elliot and Supreme) Jackets: Leather moto jacket (Balmain); blazer leather jacket (Saint Laurent), bomber (Stampd).

Leather moto jacket (Balmain); blazer leather jacket (Saint Laurent), bomber (Stampd). Jeans: Black wax-coated (Neuw or Nudie Jeans); cuffed joggers (Diamond Supply), John Elliot, Fear Of God

Black wax-coated (Neuw or Nudie Jeans); cuffed joggers (Diamond Supply), John Elliot, Fear Of God Shirts: Checked shirt (Fear of God); longline tee (Bassike); button-up (Salvatore Ferragamo).

Checked shirt (Fear of God); longline tee (Bassike); button-up (Salvatore Ferragamo). Shoes: Sneakers (Yeezy, Adidas Tubular or Givenchy); suede boots (Balmain); cheque slip-ons (Vans).

Read Next