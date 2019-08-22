Score $200 Off These British Made Goodyear Welted Shoes For A Limited Time

Dress shoes are an essential piece of any man’s wardrobe and none are more essential than a classic cap-toe oxford. Originating in Europe in the late 1640s, cap-toe oxfords have some serious heritage and the fact they’re still worn today solidifies their status as a timeless essential.

Whether you’re in need of a new pair of dress shoes or you’re adding to a collection, this pair from Loake 1880 is well worth your bank account’s brownie points. Started in 1880 in Northampshire by three brothers, Loake has been making some of the finest dress shoes for men for as long as anyone can remember. All of their shoes are still made in the U.K from both imported and local materials.

Not only are they made in the U.K, but they’re also handmade by a group of 130 highly skilled craftsmen who combine some 75 pieces and 200 processes to make the final shoe you see here.