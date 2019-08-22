Score $200 Off These British Made Goodyear Welted Shoes For A Limited Time

Dress shoes are an essential piece of any man’s wardrobe and none are more essential than a classic cap-toe oxford. Originating in Europe in the late 1640s, cap-toe oxfords have some serious heritage and the fact they’re still worn today solidifies their status as a timeless essential.
Whether you’re in need of a new pair of dress shoes or you’re adding to a collection, this pair from Loake 1880 is well worth your bank account’s brownie points. Started in 1880 in Northampshire by three brothers, Loake has been making some of the finest dress shoes for men for as long as anyone can remember. All of their shoes are still made in the U.K from both imported and local materials.
Not only are they made in the U.K, but they’re also handmade by a group of 130 highly skilled craftsmen who combine some 75 pieces and 200 processes to make the final shoe you see here.
The Goodyear welt alone takes eight weeks to produce but will ensure your favourite shoe will outlive you. As a result of this quality and this ability to re-sole, Loake shoes are world-renowned for its durability and premium materials. Wrapped up in a timeless silhouette, it really doesn’t get any better.
You won’t need to spend big either. For the next six days you can score a pair of Loake 1880 Aldwych cap-toe oxfords for just $250 — that’s $200 off the $450 retail price.
They’re also available in dark brown, mahogany and black to suit just about any casual or formal occasion you may throw at it.
Those who are keen will need to register to see the price and buy page. Don’t worry, it’s a simple step which just asks buyers to enter their email. Beyond that you’re not obligated to do anything else in order to score a deal.
