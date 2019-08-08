Michael B. Jordan’s Simple Black Suit Is Your Master Class In Smart Casual Style

If you ever needed evidence of the effectiveness of a simple black suit then this is it. With just three simple menswear pieces, Michael B. Jordan was able to pull off an absolute master class in smart casual suiting. And now you’re also in on the secret.

Stepping out on the red carpet premiere of ‘David Makes A Man’ in Hollywood, Jordan cut an insanely sharp figure with the help of a fully tailored suit from the latest Berluti collection by designer Kris Van Assche.

It sounds fancy but all it is is a double breasted blazer, tee, trousers and polished black dress shoes. The secret lies in the suit’s striking use of textures with the blazer featuring a light crumpled/crocodile skin finish. The t-shirt is also a premium item based on the finish, but the style itself is just a relaxed crew neck. The trousers are just fitted to perfection.

Our point? Fitment in any smart casual look is king. Pull this off and people won’t even notice that there’s no collared shirt or fancy add-ons like a tie or pocket square.

There’s probably one fancy item you can tack on though and that’s a timepiece. Jordan did that with his Piaget Altiplano set in 18K white gold. It was the same ultra-thin timepiece that he rocked earlier in the month which retails for around $36,000.

Again, you don’t need a $36,000 timepiece just to pull off this insanely simple look. Find yourself a fitted black blazer, fitted black trousers, fitted black t-shirt, clean black dress shoes and a nice dress watch and you have 80 percent of Jordan’s look. The remaining 20 percent is purely luxury brand hype.

Michael B. Jordan definitely has the throne. But there’s a bit room to share on it.

