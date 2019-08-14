We Don’t Recommend You Try Michael B. Jordan’s Latest Suit At Home

If you thought putting together your outfit for the morning was difficult then spare a thought for the perennially stylish Michael B. Jordan.

Not only is the man one of the most sought after assets in Hollywood at the moment, he also managed to do what little men have accomplished in the menswear space — a complete white pinstripe suit dedicated for summer duties.

Wakanda’s sartorial scene won’t know what hit them.

Jordan was spotted earlier in the week in Florida at the CNN & WarnerBros NABJ event. Whilst the 32-year-old American actor has a long standing affirmation of bold suits thanks to his stylish Ade Samuel, his latest all-white ensemble is definitely one of the hardest to pull off. Featuring a full white blazer and white trousers with contrasting grey pinstripe, Jordan pared down the formal look with a fitted crew neck tee in white. The look’s hue was further enhanced with white lace-up derby shoes to complete this summer ensemble that’s fit for any Miami Vice nostalgia moment.

As always, Jordan polished off the look with his ultra-thin Piaget Altiplano set in 18K white gold. It’s the same ultra-thin timepiece the ‘Creed’ actor has been rocking all month which retails for around $36,000.

Think you have what it takes to pull off a full white suit? You do now with a little help from us.

